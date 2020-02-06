The Missouri Department of Conservation recently added an online landowner registry for residents to qualify for free deer and turkey permits.
Along with the registry, the regulations regarding the minimum amount of acres a resident must have to qualify for free permits changed from 5 acres to 20. The MDC decided this because officials thought that amount of land was more sustainable for wildlife. Nonresidents with 75 acres or more qualify for a reduced permit price.
Parker Rice, a conservation agent, said the online database is a great resource because it will help eliminate individuals receiving free permits illegally.
“We found that 30% of all landowner permits were fraudulently obtained, so before if you had 5 acres or more you could literally get on your phone or go to a permit vendor and say that you qualified and receive free permits,” Rice said.
To access the landowner registry electronically, go to mdc.mo.gov and follow the landowner registry links. If it’s done online then a person will immediately qualify and receive the permits.
“If you have a copy of your tax receipt for property taxes, then that’ll have the information you need to verify through our system,” Rice said.
Rice said it’s important to complete forms now because if someone chooses to submit a paper copy there’s a 60-day turnaround.
“We need a minimum of 60 days to ensure that you will get it back, and spring turkey season is coming up. So if you choose that route, you need to get on it,” Rice said.
The conservation department has been working on these changes for multiple years, and the majority came from input from members of the public at meetings.
“Everybody thought the landowner registry was a great idea, so there’s not just one person making these decisions,” Rice said.
Rice also said every member in a household that qualifies for the permit needs to register.
“If you have five people in your household that qualify for the free permits, you need to go in and make an account in the landowner registry for each person,”
Rice said.
Once people register, the permits are good for three years unless the land changes ownership.
Anyone needing help with the land registry and permits can contact Rice at the Northwest Regional Conservation Office in St. Joseph at 816-271-3100.