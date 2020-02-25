U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray as one of 12 new members to the Local Government Advisory Committee.
The 31-member committee provides advice to EPA on developing stronger partnerships with local governments and building their capacity to deliver environmental services and programs.
McMurray is the only member from Missouri appointed to the Local Government Advisory Committee.
“Ensuring the Agency is well informed on how its programs impact local governments is an essential part of our decision-making process,” Wheeler said. “I want to thank our 12 new LGAC members, and five new Small Community Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS) members, for their willingness to serve in this important role. I also want to thank the returning LGAC and SCAS members for their contributions. The committees provide invaluable insight on how to best work with our local partners to build and maintain strong environmental programs, and I look forward to working with them in the coming year.”