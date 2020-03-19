McCarthy Child Development Center located at McCarthy Baptist Church has been a staple in the community for more then 40 years, but this Friday it will close permanently.
The decision was not based on the COVID-19 outbreak, as Board Chair Peggy Fortner explained, but it did accelerate the plan for the scheduled closing on April 3.
“We think it would be just a lot safer for our children and children that we care for deeply that we would close down this Friday,” Fortner said.
There were several underlying problems that resulted in the permanent closure. One was finding adequate staff, and another may have been the effort to keep prices low.
“I think maybe that was one of our problems – we tried to keep them too low,” Fortner said. “Tried to give as much back to the parents as what we possibly could.”
Fortner and her husband started the day care center 42 years ago with the hope of taking care of 25 children. The program grew with time, and during some summer months the day care would have 200 kids, including grade-school students.
As is the case with many children, Fortner has grown accustomed to kids pronouncing her first name, Peggy, incorrectly over the years.
“I was always Miss Piggy,” Fortner said with a smile.
She’s been visited by kids who grew up to play basketball and football in college. They have returned to see her, although now many of them are taller than her.
“It’s interesting that children will remember you all those years,” Fortner said.
That’s pretty satisfying for Fortner, but it actually comes up short on her list that has taken 42 years to compile. She said the most rewarding aspect has been being part of families’ lives over the years.
“We’ve been able to provide for them and be able to be a part of their problems, but also some of their successes,” Fortner said.
McCarthy Child Development Center will be selling day care equipment to the community next week. Fortner thinks parents and other individuals interested in the sale likely will have to make appointments.
Some of the items include bookcases, cribs, cots, toys, puzzles, books, rugs, kitchen equipment, playground equipment and even food, among other things.
The day care’s number is 816-279-9291.
The decision to close the day care in no way affects the church.
However, with social distancing being a priority in the United States, McCarthy Baptist Church is brainstorming ways to reach their congregation this Sunday.