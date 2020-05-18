Metropolitan Community College's St. Joseph location will begin offering courses and degree programs in practical nursing, radiologic technology and surgical technology starting this fall.
MCC opened a site at the St. Joseph School District's Hillyard Technical Center, 3434 Faraon St., in 2019.
Licensed practical nurses are needed in a number of health-care settings such as long-term care facilities, hospitals and doctor’s clinics, as well as in schools and government health agencies. Radiologic technologists operate X-ray equipment and position patients to create high-quality radiographs that will help in their diagnosis. Surgical technologists work closely with surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses in hospital operating rooms and outpatient surgery centers. They prepare the operating room for surgery, assure equipment is working properly, and assist the surgical team in ensuring the environment is safe and sterile.
Fall classes at MCC’s St. Joseph site start in mid-August. Financial aid is available for students who qualify.
Those who would like to learn more about the programs and courses at MCC in St. Joseph are invited to attend a virtual (online) open house. These will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the following days: Wednesday, May 20, Wednesday, June 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 5. Another online session will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Learn more about MCC in St. Joseph by going to mcckc.edu/StJoseph. Click “Campus Visit” to register for one of the virtual open houses. People also can call 816-604-1403 for more information.