St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray compares playing the organ to reading an interesting book.
When he sits down behind an organ and begins playing, McMurray loses himself in the moment. It takes his mind in a different direction. The difficulties and stress of being mayor slowly disappear as the music fills the church.
“Some guys play golf, I play the organ,” McMurray said. “It’s a great mental-health break. It’s also a great prayer. It’s been a part of my life since I was 13 years old.”
October marks 56 years since McMurray began playing the organ in St. Joseph churches. It started in 1964 when he was a 13-year-old organist at St. Joseph Cathedral, but his inspiration began earlier in grade school.
“One of my heroes, Walden Smith, was [the music] director,” McMurray said. “He was the organist and director at the [St. Joseph] Cathedral and our music teacher. He inspired me with Grigorian chant, polyphony and the organ and so, I mean, that has kind of been my inspiration.”
Before becoming mayor, McMurray had more time to dedicate to organ playing. But since his election to the office, the dynamic has changed. Losing himself in the music has become more important, as political office has its fair share of drama.
“It’s just a way to kind of move your mind into a different direction, use a different part of your mind to be creative to think about different things and not to dwell on problems,” McMurray said. “It’s also a way to kind of clear your head so you can come back to problems and approach them from a fresh perspective.”
Music gives McMurray a much-needed break from his day job. But those breaks are hard to come by, as his responsibilities have increased.
“When I was in college, the rule was you need to practice at least an hour or two a day. I’m lucky now if I get an hour or two a week,” McMurray said. “It’s kind of like any other sort of exercise. There’s a physiological component to all of this as well. You have to practice your technical exercises so you keep your technique.”
While the mayor practices less, he still plays on weekends during Mass at both St. Francis Xavier and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches. McMurray is Catholic but he has played at seven different churches throughout town, including Christ Episcopal Church, Francis Street United Methodist Church and First Lutheran Church.
After his term ends, McMurray is excited to spend more time behind the organ, learning new music and shaking the walls of local churches.
“I will really look forward to being able to practice more and study more,” McMurray said. “When I was younger, I thought I knew everything. And now that I’m almost 70, I realize how little I know. I just absolutely love studying history and studying scores and reading things about composers. I think my wife thinks I’m a real geek, and I probably am.”
McMurray is more than just a mayor, and over 56 years the organ has become more than just a hobby. It’s prayer, meditation, growth, distraction, knowledge, memories and life.
“Our music texts in grade school were ‘To God Through Music,’” McMurray said. “They could carve that on my tombstone — ‘To God Through Music.’”