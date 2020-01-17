The Savannah Police Department announced Friday the passing of Savannah Mayor Don Dillman.
The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page, where the community is mourning and writing condolences to his family.
Dillman worked for United Electric as the chief financial officer for 44 years before retiring.
He also met his lifelong friend Mike Chellew during his time there and the friendship went past the time of retirement.
Chellew talked fondly of their friendship. "We played a lot of golf together and went to a lot of meetings and fishing and that sort of stuff together, and we teased each other a lot. That's what I think a lot of people knew us for doing that, that we tease," Chellew said.
Chellew also reflected on Dillman's work ethic during their career days.
"He started out at the very bottom and worked his way up. He did not have a college education, so he worked his way up through the ranks," Chellew said.
Dillman was a part of the Freemason lodge in Savannah since the mid-'80s and was the lodge master. He also received the highest rank as a 33rd-degree as a white hat through the Scottish Rite.
After serving on the Savannah City Council, he went on to win a three-way race for mayor with 314 votes in 2017.
"He wanted to have a say in how this community developed," Chellew said. "He always championed the smaller guys. I mean, he was always out there to help those that needed help."
When talking about life in general with Dillman, Chellew simply said, "He always had a good time with life. He lived life to its fullest."