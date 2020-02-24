The seven-part Master Pollinator Steward Program will begin in May. Participants will learn how to protect the agricultural economy and food supply by becoming better stewards for pollinators, such as bees, birds, bats and other insects, which support our ecosystems and play a crucial role in the production of most fruits and vegetables.
Classes take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the following Mondays: May 11, May 18, June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, and June 29, at the Missouri Department of Conservation office just north of the Missouri Western State University campus.
Online registration begins March 20 at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/master-pollinator-steward. The cost for the course is $100, and it is limited to 30 people.