For Shelly Aebersold, it’s hard enough to hear what someone is saying in a crowded store filled with background noise.
Add a masked face into the mix, and it’s that much more difficult.
“It is a struggle,” Aebersold said during a checkup at Quality Hearing and Audiology Center in St. Joseph.
She isn’t alone. As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its second year, people are finding that masks do more than limit the spread of the virus. For some, masks uncovered signs of hearing loss that had gone unnoticed for years.
“In the last year, there’s been an increase in people noticing hearing loss,” said Pamela Nelson, CEO of Quality Hearing & Audiology Center in St. Joseph. “The masks are hiding facial cues. A lot or people do use facial cues to make sense of what’s being said.”
Nelson, a doctor of audiology, said hearing tends to degrade so gradually that people don’t notice at first. Some turn up the TV volume or unconsciously read lips to accommodate the change.
With a cloth face covering, it’s no longer possible to read lips. Masks also muffle a speaker’s voice, making it harder for someone with hearing loss to understand.
“It sounds more like a mumble for people,” Nelson said, “especially people who have high-frequency hearing loss.”
There’s a reason for that. Nelson said high-pitched sounds are important for clarity of speech, but those frequencies are the first to go in hearing loss. Those sounds also happen to be the ones that a facial covering will diminish. Some studies have shown that a mask serves as a filter that can reduce high-frequency sounds by up to 12 decibels.
“That’s pretty influential for patients,” Nelson said. “So hearing loss has been much more noticed at this point.”
At Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living, masks proved to be both a necessity for health but also another obstacle for those with more serious hearing loss. MERIL works to remove barriers to independence for adults with various disabilities throughout Northwest Missouri.
The organization found a solution with clear face shields.
“We’ve purchased the clear shields that go over the face,” said Deann Young, human resources officer at MERIL. “It provides the same protection as masks. It also allows individuals to read lips and see the facial expressions.”
At least 15% of U.S. adults experience some form of hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders. That number rises to 30% for adults over the age of 65. Nelson said hearing loss often begins after a person turns 50, but some patients put off treatment because the change is gradual or they don’t want to acknowledge signs of aging.
Nelson said even with the COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen a 25% increase in patients who come into her office. She encourages anyone with hearing loss to see a professional and to not be shy about asking a speaker to slow down, speak more loudly or even write things down.
Those who get help are happy in the end, she said.
“It’s exhausting,” she said. “It exhausts the brain to have to make sense of everything all the time.”