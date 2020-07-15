The St. Joseph Public Library now is requiring patrons visiting any of its four branches to wear a face mask.
Contactless library service will continue for any patrons who would like to use the service. To use that service, call each branch, email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us or place holds through the online catalog to request materials. Phone numbers for the branches are East Hills, 816-236-2136; Downtown, 816-232-7729; Carnegie, 816-238-0526; and Washington Park, 816-232-2052.
Currently, patrons are welcome to spend up to 30 minutes in the library each day. Anyone who needs an extended computer session can schedule an appointment to use a computer for a longer period of time at the Downtown Library. Call to schedule an appointment.
Beginning Monday, July 20, the East Hills and Downtown libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Carnegie Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the Washington Park Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.