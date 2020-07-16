A requirement to wear face coverings inside of larger retail stores in St. Joseph has been controversial among City Council members, but will go on without modification for now.
Last week, Mayor Bill McMurray enacted an emergency order that obliges shoppers to wear a mask inside of retail stores of 10,000 square feet or more for 60 days. This item was a compromise due to council members and citizens alike being torn on the issue of mandated masks.
Thursday, the council met for its weekly COVID-19 discussion via Zoom and, while they ultimately decided not to change the order, the members still were in disagreement.
Council Member P.J. Kovac said businesses have been reaching out to him with concerns about the mandate, and he expressed worry over whether the compromise order discriminates against the larger stores and causes customers to go to smaller shops where masks aren't required.
Council Member Kent O'Dell, who said he came up with the compromise order with Mayor Bill McMurray, said those businesses will have to "suck it up" in order to focus on public health. He said the order will at least help keep the virus from spreading at busy checkouts in larger stores.
He said he supported the softer requirement due to the fact that the virus wasn't spreading too heavily in St. Joseph, and changes could be made if the numbers were to go up.
"When we mandated the 10,000-plus square footage (rule), we weren't backs against the wall, we weren't overwhelmed, we didn't have some outrageous numbers and, as you see now, the numbers are falling," O'Dell said.
The state reported 958 total cases in Buchanan County on Thursday, an increase of three since Wednesday. According to the City of St. Joseph Health Department, 14 people continued to be in the hospital in St. Joseph due to COVID-19.
While Kovac does not want any mandates, he did not want to see the order changed at this time.
Council Member Brenda Blessing had said at last week's meeting that she wanted the mask mandate to include all indoor spaces, but it is important to stick with a decision in order to not keep the public on its toes wondering what will change each week.
On Thursday, she maintained that opinion as the council debated possible changes.
"We're only at the beginning of this and we're going to, every week, be second-guessing what we're doing... we've got to let the plan work," Blessing said.
Council member Marty Novak agreed with not changing the order.
Council Member Russell Moore said he does want the order to change in order to include all indoor spaces. Council Member Brian Myers agreed, saying that many states and cities around St. Joseph have made such mandates.
"We're not the largest city in the state, but I do think we have enough cases here and enough risk of spreading this that it does warrant having a blanket mandate for masks indoors in public," Myers said. "I think what we did last week was probably worse than doing nothing at all."
He said the compromise order only caused more disagreements in the city and among the council.
Council Member Madison Davis agreed with Kovac that there shouldn't be a mask requirement, but said it made more sense to either require masks in all spaces or not at all.
He was also concerned about the way the decisions on the COVID-19 orders had been made, calling criticism to the weekly Zoom work sessions.
"We're continuing to have meetings and make decisions where the public is not able to comment," Davis said. "Last week, we made it a vote before the public even had a chance to comment and today we're making motions in a meeting where there isn't even official motions taken. It's completely ridiculous."
At the end of the work session, three public commenters did speak, all of whom wanted to see masks mandated in all indoor spaces. One of this commenters, Elizabeth Sawin, said she did not believe masks were a violation of civil liberties, which was a conversation had at last weeks meeting.
"When I heard last week people saying this is an infringement on our liberty, I think that's a false argument," Sawin said. "Do we not stop for red lights and school buses? Do we pay taxes or have a driver's license? All of these are reasonable and lawful accommodations so we can live together, not die together."
The council is scheduled to meet again next Thursday to discuss the ongoing crisis.