The Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee took place on Saturday at emPowerU in St. Joseph. Raymond Zhao, a seventh-grader from Maryville, will be traveling in May to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Zhao had top finishes in the regional bee when he was in fifth and sixth grade and was proud of his accomplishments.
"My goal was to go to Nationals before I passed the eighth grade, and I did it a year early," Zhao said.
For Zhao, preparation came with studying words and familiarizing himself with potential words that would come his way. He won the competition by spelling the word "sporadically."
"I just kind of went through the list. I have a decent memory," Zhao said. "I just tried to straight up memorize the words."
St. Joseph seventh-grader Emilee Evans finished runner-up at the bee. She said she was proud of her performance and how long she made it.
"The one thing that I probably take from this is that you're going to feel like you can't do anything — like everything's just gonna seem impossible — until you actually do it."
The competition represented 16 counties in Northwest Missouri. Karen Heyde-Lipanovich has been judging the spelling bee for around 30 years and said that she is always impressed with the efforts.
"They are so good at what they do that you never know how long it is going to last," Heyde-Lipanovich said. "This is really their sport. This is what they do and this is what they're good at, so the stress is tough."
The Scripps National Spelling Bee will start May 24 in Washington, D.C.