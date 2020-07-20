During a briefing for Congressional staff members by the National League of Cities on Monday, the city manager for Maryville, Missouri, called for direct federal funding to cities.
The comment by Greg McDanel, the Maryville city manager, was echoed by the NLC's other panelists.
"On behalf of our Missouri Municipal League and its 640 members (we) request consideration by the Senate for direct funding to America's communities," McDanel said.
The NLC's panelists, comprised of local government members from various college towns across America, told Congressional staffers that they need money paid directly to municipalities and not dispersed by state governments down to the county level as has been done in past COVID-19 relief legislation.
"Many cities across Missouri are noting challenges in working with the county governments to ensure those funds are done in a timely manner," McDanel said. "Even in the best situations and scenarios, outside of the outside of the urban areas in Missouri rural rural counties are often understaffed."
Hank Guess, a fellow panelist and mayor of Hickory North Carolina, said his state had mandated 25% of funds dispersed to counties through the CARES Act be given to municipalities. McDanel said no such law was passed in Missouri.
Each of the panelists said college towns are in a unique situation when it comes to COVID-19. In addition to the nationwide economic impact, those towns have lost some of their largest utility clients and tourism industry.
McDanel said Maryville's utility revenue dropped 30% once students at Northwest Missouri State University vacated campus.
The NLC's briefing comes at Congress considers additional COVID-19 relief legislation. Instead of providing additional money to local governments, the Washington Post reported Monday that top Republican officials plan to give more flexibility to officials for money already allocated.
Some of the NLC's panelists, including Steve Patterson, the mayor of Athens, Ohio, called for such flexibility.
According to the Washington Post, top Republican leaders including President Trump will also lobby for legislation that reduces the amount the federal government pays to top off unemployment checks issued by the state.