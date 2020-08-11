The Kansas 1st Congressional District covers a lot of territory, taking in all or part of 63 counties and occupying about two-thirds of the state's land.
It provides little surprise, then, that representatives from the district, covering so much ground anyway, have made the leap to the U.S. Senate, with its statewide race. Bob Dole did it. So did Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran.
Congressman Roger Marshall wants to keep that lineage intact. Last week, the 1st District representative won the Republican nomination to seek the U.S. Senate seat held now by Roberts, who retires at the end of his term.
Marshall triumphed in a hotly contested and highly negative primary race against Kris Kobach. In November, he faces Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier.
A resident of Great Bend, Marshall told News-Press NOW that growing up on a farm in Butler County has conferred an understanding of the rural stretches in all corners of Kansas.
"I've tried to make sure that my district gets connected to the northeast part of the state as well as the southeast. So many of our commodities end up on the Missouri River up there by St. Joe or in the train depot in Kansas City," the congressman said.
"Living right in the middle of the state has given me a great advantage and a great perspective of the state."
As a physician, an OB/GYN who has delivered more than 5,000 babies, Marshall sits in a unique position viewing the coronavirus as both a matter of public health and public policy. He believes the most vulnerable Americans will have a vaccine by around Thanksgiving and other will get access early next year.
"We have the greatest medical system in the world, the best doctors and the nurses," he said. "Thanks to American innovation, we have new ways of treating the virus. And now the mortality from the virus has dropped from 5% down to like 0.4%. So we're making incredible progress."
The candidate, whose Democratic opponent is also a physician, said the role of the federal government is to ensure the safety of coming vaccines and provide guidelines on how states should address health needs of their citizens.
"Really, it's a county-by-county decision. What's going on in Northeast Kansas may not be the same that's going on in southwest Kansas," Marshall said. "This virus tends to attack little islands each week a little bit differently, so let's empower local communities to solve the problem."
On the issue of relief to Americans affected economically by the pandemic, the lawmaker said he favors liability protection for companies looking to reopen amid fears of lawsuits and dialing back the $600 federal supplement to weekly unemployment benefits.
"I don't think half of the $4 trillion we've already borrowed from our grandchildren has hit Main Street," Marshall said. "The No. 1 concern that I get from employers is they have jobs open but they can't get people to come back to work."
The congressman said agricultural producers in Kansas have been willing to suffer the effects of tariff wars in order to see improved long-term trade agreements.
"The problems with agriculture started long before President Trump getting here," he said. "President Trump, though, was the first one to stand up and fix the problems. We've now renegotiated over 55% of our ag export markets, from China, South Korea, Japan, Mexico and Canada."