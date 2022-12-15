Businesses across St. Joseph are updating their human resources policies as Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes adult-use marijuana, is now in effect.
The amendment allows adults 21 and older to have and consume up to three ounces of marijuana.
Many St. Joseph businesses have policies against being under the influence of any substance, like alcohol and marijuana, while at work. A Cameron, Missouri-based lawyer who is familiar with the amendment cautions that it does not give employees the right to be high while at work.
"The amendment talks about that an employer can terminate someone if the person is high while at work," said lawyer Josh Smith.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry released resources for businesses on Missouri Amendment 3. For employees, the chamber’s director of legislative affairs recommends people who are interested in using adult-use marijuana double-check what their employer’s HR policies are.
“Make sure that you are very, very clear on what your workplace policy is because this way that Amendment 3 is written, it's very flexible for employers,” said Heidi Geisbuhler Sutherland, director of legislative affairs.
Some St. Joseph businesses are not changing their marijuana policies, while others are.
American Family Insurance only has drug and alcohol policies that apply to inside the workplace. Janet Masters, a spokesperson for the company, told News-Press NOW those are not changing.
The St. Joseph School District said it is treating marijuana use like alcohol now that Missouri Amendment 3 is in place.
“It's now a legal activity, so anything that they're doing on their own time, again, like I said, as long as they're not on school property at a school event or on during the work time they can do as they wish,” said Brian Kraus, assistant superintendent of human resources for the St. Joseph School District. “The caveat to that would be that they're still expected not to be under the influence while they are at work.”
According to the superintendent, the district plans to update its human resources policies, especially around drug testing for new hires.
“The drug testing policies right now with non-certified employees, that very well could change soon,” said Gabe Edgar, St. Joseph School District superintendent. “But, as of right now, our practices are still the same. We still drug test when operations and paraprofessionals and food service employees apply.”
The City of St. Joseph is looking into its policies to see what it may or may not change. City Manager Bryan Carter said he is working with his legal and human resources team to determine what possible changes might be made.
“Those policies will actually have to be changed in the City’s Personnel Manual and will require approval by council. That will be a public process that will include adoption by ordinance,” Carter said. “If an employee asks, we will provide them guidance as best we can with the information we have available in that moment.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation also still is reviewing its HR policies. The department’s communication director told News-Press NOW some policies will not change.
“Specific to employees who are required to have a commercial driver's license, nothing changes. That is a federal program and the licenses are issued by the MSHP. Requirements of the federal CDL have not changed,” Linda Wilson Horn said.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry told businesses Missouri Amendment 3 gives medical marijuana users additional protection.
“You can't be discriminated against just because you are a cardholder by your employer,” said Geisbuhler Sutherland. “You are also allowed to use medical marijuana legally outside of working hours.”
