After more than a year of living through the pandemic, most of the signs lately suggest that the U.S. has turned the corner in the fight against COVID-19.
Average daily case numbers nationwide have fallen by around 80% from their peak in the U.S., from more than 250,000 per day in early January to just under 50,000 per day in early May. After a bumpy initial rollout, vaccines now are available to all adults nationwide, and the U.S. averaged more than 2 million doses administered per day during March and April. While COVID-19 still presents risks as more contagious variants continue to spread in some parts of the U.S., and vaccine hesitancy has begun to slow down the number of doses administered, a return to normalcy for many Americans now seems closer than it has at any point since the pandemic began.
More states and local governments are responding to these encouraging developments by loosening or entirely lifting restrictions that have been kept in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Meanwhile, individuals are increasingly resuming their normal lives, comforted by the protection of the vaccines and the diminished spread of the virus.
Missouri ranks at number 15 in the U.S. among the states that have re-opened for business the quickest. Chris Sanford, a vocal supporter of St. Joseph shops and restaurants, said he gets the sense that both business owners and customers want to get back to doing what they love.
“The pandemic has been tough for so many and we’ve all hated seeing these places that give our city flavor suffering. I think we’ve all been excited that things opened faster than most other states so we can get back to that,” he said.
Sanford views actions like the City of St. Joseph getting rid of its mask mandate as a way of showing that businesses are ready to fully open and get back to normal.
“I think a place like St. Joseph really didn’t like the masks, even though I know some businesses that did and still do. When they got rid of (the mask mandate), whether we like it or not, people said, ‘OK, we’re ready to go back out,’ and businesses responded,” he said.
This is all good news for the economy. Survey results from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that more than half of U.S. businesses experienced reduced consumer demand as a result of the pandemic, leading to job and income losses. But as the COVID situation improves and restrictions are rolled back, policymakers and business owners are optimistic that economic activity will return to pre-pandemic levels this summer.
According to community mobility data Google collected during the pandemic, visits to retail and recreation establishments, transit stations and workplaces (strong indicators of overall business activity) are still below their baseline levels from early 2020 but are moving in the right direction. Retail and recreation establishments particularly are showing positive trends, nearly returning to their baseline levels this spring with the drop in COVID cases and increase in vaccinations. Visits to transit stations and workplaces are down by around a quarter on average, a product of many continuing to work from home and forgoing business travel, but both categories have seen incremental increases since the start of 2021.
In addition to differences by type of establishment, reopening trends also vary significantly from state to state according to Google data. One of the major reasons why states have reopened at different rates is that public attitudes toward COVID-19 became highly politicized throughout the contentious 2020 election cycle and beyond. This has affected both individuals’ behaviors and governments’ approach to public health restrictions: In general, more politically conservative areas have moved more quickly toward reopening and their politically liberal counterparts have shown more caution. Many of these more conservative states are also more rural and less densely populated, factors that also lower some of the perceived risks associated with COVID-19.
To identify the states that have reopened most quickly, Filterbuy researchers used data from Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports to create a composite index based on April 2021 visits to retail and recreation, transit and workplace establishments. Filterbuy’s research team calculated the percentage change in visits to such establishments compared to a pre-pandemic baseline period of Jan. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed
to this story.
