While most businesses around town have opened up, Manic Snail in Downtown St. Joseph kept its doors shut and had the community wondering if it was going to stay closed.
Owner Dana Massin said the store isn’t closing, but rather moving down the street to 124 N. Eighth St.
Before COVID-19, Massin wanted to expand the business as big as possible and see how much it could grow, but she found out that bigger isn’t always better.
“My 2020 planner was filled up with new goals and events and a long-term plan of growing the footprint of the business,” Massin said.
When March hit, Manic Snail was one of the first businesses to close Downtown because employees have relatives in the health-care field and knew it was serious early on.
“There was a reframing of perspective and priorities, and we immediately pivoted to online shopping and local delivery,” Massin said.
Massin found online shopping and delivery to be an exciting concept she’d never explored.
“Delivering locally has been such a joy for me and that sort of revealed that maybe going smaller and focusing more on customer service and new ways to serve customers was the better goal,” Massin said.
Massin didn’t decide until mid-May that the store would downsize, and the perfect space became available to help the store’s new goals.
“We’ve been creeping closer to the square and now we’re so happy to be right behind the square, which is really exciting,” Massin said.
The store has stayed closed due to the move but also to educate the community that delivery was available and people could access them online.
“The longer we focus on that service I think the better that service will get some retention in the community perspective,” Massin said.
Without the pandemic, Massin said she would’ve still been trying to reach her previous goal, but with this new perspective it’ll be better in the long run.
Massin and staff currently are working on safety measures to put in place at the new location to open in July. When that happens, customers should expect to wear a face mask in the store and see limited capacity due to the smaller space.