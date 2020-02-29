Manic Snail took advantage of the extra day to honor local female leaders in the community and start a YWCA supply drive.
Leapin’ Lady Leaders kicked off Saturday with note cards, pens and stickers and a list of over 40 female CEOs, directors, business owners and overall leaders in the St. Joseph area.
There are many traditions on Leap Day, one of them originating in Ireland in 1288 allowing women to be able to propose marriage and initiate dancing to the opposite sex.
The Owner of Manic Snail Dana Massin said she was interested in starting the event because she wanted to support women on the day that encourages women to take the lead.
“The reason we decided to do that was because when we started looking at Leap Day traditions and Irish tradition, Leap Day was designated as the one day every four years a woman could take the lead, specifically in asking a man to dance or asking someone to marry her. But we thought that was a pretty funny thing; one day, every four years, for a woman to take the lead,” Massin said. “So we thought, ‘Let’s recognize women leaders and the various types of leaders that we have in our community and especially Downtown.’”
People were encouraged to write notes to the strong females in their own lives as well.
“It was just a place for people to come and create space in their minds for recognizing women in their life who inspire them,” Massin said. “They’re writing their notes — I don’t see them. They take them with them and pass them on to the to the women who they’ve written them for. So it’s just about creating space for people to give thanks and gratitude to the women in their life who’ve helped them and inspired them.”
The Manic Snail started their YWCA supply drive today. Those who donated would receive a 10% discount towards Manic Snail products.
The YWCA supply drive will continue from Saturday, February 29, to Saturday, March 7. Some of the supplies needed include:
Clorox wipes
New underwear (children and adult sizes)
Towels and washcloths
Pillows (new for beds)
Ethnic hair products
Laundry soap (liquid or powder only — no pod)
Teething rings
Dish soap (liquid or powder only — no pod)
Night lights
Adult disposable briefs (all sizes)
Fans
Shampoo, conditioner and other hair products
Toilet paper
Laundry baskets
Diapers (all sizes)
Baby wipes
Deodorant
Razors and shaving cream
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Next week, Manic Snail will be holding She Blooms, a women’s appreciation event on March 7 in honor of International Women’s Day with Garden Gate Flowers and Wild Layne Boutique on the last day of the YWCA supply drive.