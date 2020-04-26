On July 4, 2019, Neil Hendrix's 6-year-old son was struck by a vehicle near 18th and Seneca streets.
He was flown to a Kansas City area hospital, and Hendrix said he's stuck with more than $80,00 in medical bills from the incident, yet no criminal charges have been filed.
"I've called up there and asked them (the prosecutor's office) and the most they can tell me is that they're still working on investigating," Hendrix said.
According to Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, there was a person wanted for questioning in the case: Roger Ricker.
Ricker was shot by police just over two months later on Aug. 6.
"The officers had been trying to apprehend Ricker for several weeks. Members of the units were searching for Ricker because there were three active felony warrants for his arrest from the Buchanan County Circuit Court," Holliday said in a news release after the shooting. "In addition, he was wanted for questioning in reference to a serious hit-and-run incident on July 4th."
Ricker was transported to Mosaic Life Care after he was shot, but he survived. He has been charged with crimes stemming from the shooting, including felony second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Since those charges in September, Ricker has spent time in and out of custody on parole violations.
Ricker's name does not appear in the Missouri Department of Corrections' offender search.
Missouri CaseNet records show he's currently on a personal recognizance, or non-monetary, bond. Ricker was given the personal recognizance bond after officials at the Buchanan County Jail said he wasn't healthy enough to be incarcerated at the facility.
CaseNet records indicate the bond has not since been changed, though he was intentionally arrested on a no-bond warrant before he was transported to the jail. Hendrix said he sometimes sees Ricker in public, which he said is very upsetting.
"He cares nothing for human life," Hendrix said. "Whether it's a 6-year-old boy or a police officer, there's zero difference. He does not care."
Holliday told News-Press NOW on Friday that Hendrix has not spoken with him personally about the case.
Ricker is scheduled to appear for a motion hearing in front of Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer Tuesday, May 19. Spencer previously ordered Ricker to undergo a mental evaluation in December of 2019. Holliday requested Ricker undergo another exam on April 17, but CaseNet records indicate the issue hasn't been ruled on.
"It's insane, to give any kind of bond," Hendrix said. "Number one, he's a felon in possession of a firearm, that's what I really don't understand. I want the judge and prosecutor to explain why they let this predator out."