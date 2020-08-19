A St. Joseph man is grateful after a trooper went out of his way to return his wallet following a day of fishing.
Bruce Epperson was out fishing a few weeks ago when a storm came through and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper assisted him.
“I was monitoring boat traffic at the Nodaway Island Conservation boat ramp. So, I was helping some of the boaters load out their boats and I had helped one individual load up their boat and notice the billfold there on the ground, and so I picked it up and I looked at the driver’s license and noticed this from another guy that I talked to earlier that morning,” Corporal Kurt Schmutzler, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said. “During our conversation, he told me he was going to go to Langdon Bend, which is a conservation ramp up further north.”
Schmutzler then tried to call Epperson, and when that didn’t work he drove to try to find him but was unsuccessful with that as well.
“I then came back and entered that into evidence for safekeeping and I went by his residence then and contacted his wife and told her the situation and we tried to contact him with the phone number she had, but he was out on the river and unable to get signal,” Schmutzler said.
Epperson was happy to find out that his wallet had been found and is amazed at the lengths Schmutzler went through to return it.
“I cannot thank him enough for his honesty, even following me up to Langdon’s Bend to try to find me, went to my house to try to find me,” Epperson said. “I cannot say enough about the courtesy I received from him.”
Epperson said he shared his story to show how much troopers do for the public.
“The role that each of you plays to keep our state safe and running is enormous ... It may seem like a small gesture/ act of kindness, but to me it was everything,” Epperson said.