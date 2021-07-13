A 20-year-old Kansas City man was taken to a hospital after flipping his car on I-29 in Southern Buchanan County.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. when he drove a 2008 Dodge off the road and struck a median cable, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The vehicle flipped onto its roof in the middle of traffic. The man suffered moderate injuries, according to crash reports.
Traffic in the area was extremely slowed in both directions until the situation was resolved.
