A man was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a one vehicle accident around 4 p.m. July 2 at South 22nd and Belle streets, according to St Joseph Police.
The cause of the accident is undetermined. The man went off the road along South 22nd street, running over a fire hydrant and crashing into a light pole.
The accident remains under investigation. Vehicle was a Chevrolet sedan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.