A one-car crash on Missouri Highway 113 in Nodaway County sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 28-year-old Ricky Goodman was transported to a Mosaic Life Care facility in Maryville by ambulance following the crash.
His vehicle began to overturn and came to rest off the roadway on its wheels, the report stated.
No other injuries were reported. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. about 2 miles north of Skidmore, according to the report.