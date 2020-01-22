An Andrew County man is suing his former employer, claiming he was fired on the basis of his sexuality.
Jaron Goforth worked for The Results Co. as a supervisor for a Sprint call center in St. Joseph. Goforth alleges that during his seven years of employment with the company, he was subjected to repeated incidents of sexual harassment, with his supervisor and other employees making comments about his sexuality and implying he was dating another male coworker.
Goforth alleges he was subjected to vulgar comments and sexually explicit questions, was instructed not to socialize with coworkers outside of work and was instructed not to post on social media about things that occurred away from work.
Goforth alleges that on Dec. 14, 2018, he visited the Sprint store in Kansas City to discontinue his service, and that upon finding out that Goforth worked for the company, the store contacted his supervisor and complained about his behavior in the store. Goforth alleges his behavior was not disruptive or inappropriate.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Goforth was informed that he was terminated, a decision that was later turned into a suspension until he was terminated for a second time on Dec. 26, 2018.
Goforth is suing for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, as well as tortious interference with a business relationship.