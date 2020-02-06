A former employee of Daily's Premium Meats LLC, is suing the company, claiming he was passed over for jobs because of his race, age and disability.
William Bundy of St. Joseph was employed at Daily's in May 2018, when he said he applied for a quality assurance position to get out of a more physically demanding job that was hard on his 56-year-old body.
Bundy, who is black, claims he was passed over for the position five times by October 2018, when the factory gave the positions to Caucasian and Hispanic workers in their 30s. Bundy claims a majority of Daily's employees Hispanic, and all the managers are Caucasian.
Bundy also claims that he was fired after making a report of an on-the-job injury in his finger, wrists, arms, shoulder and back, though a physician found that these were not work-related.
The man claims he was told not to come to work after that finding while the company decided what action to take. When he was brought into work, he was told he was fired for not checking a box on his application that disclosed a prior back surgery.
Bundy is suing for age discrimination, race discrimination, disability discrimination and worker's compensation retaliation.
Daily's officials did not return a call seeking comment on the lawsuit.