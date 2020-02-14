A man was stabbed early Friday morning after being followed by someone he knew on Interstate 229.
St. Joseph Police said a 57-year-old male suffered a non-life threatening stab wound in the shoulder blade at 1:22 a.m. Police said the victim and suspect were traveling southbound, the the victim being followed by the suspect. Police said they stopped on the highway just south of East Lake Boulevard to have a fight.
Police said the victim knew the suspect, although suspect information wasn't immediately available.