A man who ran over his ex-girlfriend with a Jeep last July was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday morning.
Allen McCarthy Sr. was found guilty of second-degree assault in January, with a Buchanan County jury choosing a less-severe conviction than the original charge of first-degree assault.
During the trial, McCarthy contended he was trying to drive away from a dispute with Michole Stanford when he accidentally hit her with the vehicle. However, a video from a neighbor's surveillance system showed the incident, leaving the jury to conclude that the incident was not an accident.
McCarthy's lawyer, Angela Tatro, filed a motion for acquittal in February, requesting her client be granted a retrial. Judge Patrick Robb denied the motion, sentencing McCarthy to a decade in prison.