On Monday afternoon, a 20-year-old was sentenced to 15 years for the murder of Jaiden Drimmel.
Dylan Grippando had pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Drimmel on July 11, 2019. According to court documents, Grippando beat Drimmel with his pistol and while he was hitting the 21-year-old, the pistol went off and shot Drimmel.
Grippando entered a plea agreement in November that would put a 15-year cap on his sentence.
During his sentencing, Grippando’s lawyer, Mark Wissehr, argued that his client should receive only a 10-year sentence, saying that the shooting was an accident and charge of involuntary manslaughter would have been more appropriate.
“Mr. Grippando did not intend to kill the victim and did not intend to shoot him,” Wissehr said. “It was an accident.”
Grippando himself reiterated this, saying, “It was a terrible accident. I didn’t mean for this to happen.”
Prosecuting attorney Ron Holliday brought up that Grippando was on probation at the time of the shooting and was not supposed to be using drugs or be in possession of a gun, things that both happened on July 11, 2019.
The fact that Grippando had violated his probation, leading to this killing, stuck with Judge Patrick Robb.
“Bottom line, you killed another person by your actions,” Robb said.
In the end, Robb chose to stick to the maximum sentence allowed by the plea agreement, sentencing Grippando to 15-years. Robb also denied Grippando 24 hours of furlough to visit with his fiance and child before going back to prison, saying he could not be trusted to follow a judge’s orders.