A Union Star, Missouri, man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man last August.
Devin Silvey allegedly watched his victim leave his home on El Tivoli Drive on Aug. 22, 2019, then broke into the house, waited for him and stabbed a 22-year-old man. The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his wounds and later released.
Silvey, who fled the scene, was charged with armed criminal action and second-degree assault. On Dec. 9, 2019, he pleaded guilty to the charges, and on Monday he was sentenced to seven years for the assault and five years for the armed criminal action charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively, for a total of 12 years.