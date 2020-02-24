The man who called into Altec Industries last September with a bomb threat is facing a three-year prison sentence following his hearing Monday afternoon.
Last month, Christopher Evans pleaded guilty to calling Altec with a bomb threat to help his friend, Nahum Melville, get out of work for the day. Both Evans and Melville were charged for the incident, with Evans receiving a first-degree charge for making a terrorist threat. Melville received a third-degree charge.
On Monday, both prosecutor Joshua Bachman and public defender Angela Tatro presented a plea deal that would have Evans serving three years probation for the crime.
Judge Patrick Robb rejected this deal, citing Evans' history of violating probation, parole and bail guidelines. Robb told Evans it would be a waste of resources to have him be monitored on probation when he was likely to not comply with the rules.
Robb told the man he would be serving his sentence in prison, rejecting Tatro's request that Evans spend the time in the Buchanan County Jail instead.
Evan's co-defendant, Melville, was sentenced to two years of probation in January after pleading before Judge Rebecca Spencer.