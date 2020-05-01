A relative of a woman killed in a car accident had a poignant question about the last minutes of her life.
"Was Danielle screaming stop, slow down, let me out of this car?" the relative of a manslaughter victim Danielle Grable wrote to Circuit Court Judge Daniel Kellogg, who presided Friday over the sentencing of the man charged in her death.
Jeremy Livingston was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday after previously entering a guilty plea earlier this year to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
According to court documents, Livingston lost control of his car on Lover's Lane last September, resulting in the death of his female passenger. Livingston was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to police.
"The crash caused the victim to be partially ejected and struck her head several times," Patrick Zeamer, a St. Joseph Police Department officer, wrote in a probable cause statement.
"No one was there to tell Danielle they loved her," the family member wrote in a victim impact letter. "Having to call my (family members) and tell them Danielle had died caused time to stop."
Sentencing postponed in Worth County Sex crimes case
Also Friday, Worth County man had his sentencing for several sex crimes postponed to May 15. Gareth Summa, of Denver Missouri, previously told a judge he would plead guilty to charges involving a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, Summa touched a minor "in a sexual way" several times in several ways throughout the summer of 2015.
The victim in the case was interviewed in St. Joseph at the Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy Center in November of 2015. A probable cause statement was later filed on June 13, 2017, by an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Platte County company sued by AG has court date moved
Martin Management, a Platte County company, had its next court date moved to May 18. The Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, sued the company for allegedly defrauding those who wished to exit their timeshares.
According to court documents, the Attorney General's office received more than 30 complaints from across the state about the company.