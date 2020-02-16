John Peele thinks in miniatures.
The 31-year-old St. Joseph man creates miniatures of iconic St. Joseph structures as both a hobby and a passion.
Some of his finished works and works in progress are on display inside the J.C. Wyatt House and Restaurant at 1309 Felix St.
Peele is currently putting the finishing touches on a small-scale model of the Missouri Valley Trust building, complete with furnishings. There also is a miniature replica of the inside of the JC Wyatt House.
Peele said he started creating with miniature log cabins in high school. He began to seriously pursue his craft seven years ago,
“I also went a couple of years ago to the Toy and Dollhouse Miniature Museum in Kansas City and that helped me with wanting to do this even more,” he said.
When Peele first started building his miniatures he used cardboard. Today he uses plastic, wood, clay and other materials. Much of his material comes from local craft stores, Peele said.
“I will go and get wood from Hobby Lobby or Michael’s or whatever material for whatever I’m making,” Peele said.
Amidst the Victorian furnishing and decor of the J.C. Wyatt House where Peele works sit some of his creations such as a re-creation of the house complete with furniture.
“I love the Victorian time period. They made everything look so beautiful,” he said.
Peele said when he completes more of the miniatures the plan is to display them inside the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“When I get done with the bank, they said they would like to display it down there for a little bit,” Peele said.