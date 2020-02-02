The St. Joseph Kennel Club finished up their 92nd annual dog show today at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
The show was a two day event starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday and finishing around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Well over 500 dogs in nearly 150 different breeds were able to compete in several different categories including breed specific, sporting and many more.
Liz Devin is from Lawrence, Kansas, and has been competing in dog shows for about 30 years. Devin has worked with many different dogs over the years, and he said the event as a whole is just a great experience.
“It brings in lots of business,” Devin said. “My favorite part is getting to see my friends. It’s so nice to see people and catch up with them and their dogs. I love it. Most of my friends are here. It’s just nice to be here and cheer them on as they compete.”
Delbert Thacker is from Union Grove, Wisconsin, and has been at the St. Joseph Dog Show several times to compete and judge. Thacker first had an interest in dogs when he was 11 years old after crossing paths with a Siberian Husky. He said that the dog show was a great time, but he thinks the friends he makes are what stick out the most about the contest.
The friends, the camaraderie — that is what I will walk away with,” Thatcher said. “All the good wishes, it means a lot. Particularly, there’s one little girl walking around wearing a Husky hat. She loves the breed, and I look at here as I was as an 11 year old. Hopefully she’ll be a future Siberian owner.”
Thacker and his dog won back-to-back best of show last weekend, and they ended up winning in the Siberian Husky breed as well as the working category this weekend.
The Kennel Club has been around since 1925 and is the oldest club west of the Mississippi River. The Kennel Club said that they are proud to be a part of the city of St. Joseph.