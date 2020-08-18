ATCHISON, Kan. -- A Benedictine College alum marked his birthday Tuesday with a very special bike ride.
Tom McGuire celebrated his 69th birthday in the most memorable way he could think of, for a few reasons.
"It's 69 miles because I’m 69 today and I started in 1969 [at Benedictine College] as a freshman,” McGuire said.
McGuire rode his bike from his current home in Overland Park, Kansas, all the way to his alma mater in Atchison, Kansas, Tuesday. It was his first time riding his bike that distance. McGuire has been training 30 to 40 miles in preparation for the big day.
“The training wasn’t bad. I’ve been training for three months," McGuire said.
McGuire was all smiles coming into town Tuesday afternoon after setting out from his home in the early morning hours, and he said he was surprised by the welcome he found. But that didn't make McGuire forget about those last few hills.
“Pretty exhausted, it was not bad until about the last five miles. I’m tired but feeling pretty good," McGuire said.
He still had energy after the ride and took a few laps in front of the waiting band and family. Many faculty, cameras and even the college president joined in the welcome to McGuire.
“A little bit of excitement at the end that I didn’t expect,” McGuire said. “The band and they had signs and my family is here. It was great.”
McGuire said he was headed to visit with friends and family, grab some dinner and then get home to be able to rest.
“Its a great way to spend my 69th birthday and I’ve got my wife here, who graduated from Benedictine, my son, my daughter, my grandkids, so yeah it's very nice,” McGuire said.
His grandchildren were excited to welcome McGuire back to the campus, but when asked if they would ever do something like this when they grew up, all the agreed it would be too hard for them.
The Benedictine campus was busy Tuesday after move-in day Monday and classes set to start Wednesday.