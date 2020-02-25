The family of Danielle Grable was able to finally hear Jeremy Livingston admit he was responsible for the woman's death when he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon.
Livingston told Judge Daniel Kellogg that he had a few drinks the night of Sept. 23 while he was visiting with Grable. Livingston said he and Grable decided to go for a drive, and he claimed they both said they wanted to drive fast.
According to prosecutor, Michelle Davidson, the man was driving nearly three times the legal speed limit on Lovers Lane and had a blood-alcohol level of .113.
While speeding around the corner of Lovers Lane and Sixth Street, Livingston struck a tree, causing Grable to be thrown out of the car and killed.
Livingston spoke with a shake in his voice as he told the judge he took full responsibility for Grable's death.
Livingston will be sentenced on Thursday, April 2.