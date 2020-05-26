KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Mexican national pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to his role in a Daviess County, Missouri, marijuana-growing operation where law enforcement officers seized nearly $10 million worth of plants.
Miguel Pulido-Maldonado, also known as “Mona,” 28, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of conspiracy to manufacture and possess with the intent to distribute 1,000 or more marijuana plants, and one count of illegally reentering the United States.
The owners of the three real estate tracts that comprise the property in Daviess County live in California. Law enforcement officers, who had been keeping the marijuana grow site under surveillance, executed a search warrant at the property on Aug. 27, 2018.
Officers located approximately 2,464 cultivated marijuana plants. With an approximate street value of $1,800 per pound of marijuana, this results in approximately $9,757,440 in marijuana plants seized. Under the terms of Tuesday’s plea agreement, Pulido-Maldonado must forfeit that amount to the government as illegal drug-trafficking proceeds. The Daviess County property must also be forfeited to the government.
Pulido-Maldonado, who ran into the woods to escape custody, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2018. He had previously illegally entered the United States and was removed on Jan. 30, 2017.