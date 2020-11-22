The recurring act of sleeping outdoors will make nearly anyone irritable.
Add in hunger and a random daily routine and you’ll begin to get a glimpse of what life is like as a homeless individual.
Tracy Gillespie, an advocate for the homeless in St. Joseph, plans to spend Thanksgiving and the following days sleeping outside to bring awareness and raise supplies for those living in poverty. The event is called "A lonely holiday, sleeping for socks."
“I've been suffering homelessness since 1990. I know that hardship and all the effects, I know how society looks at a homeless person,” Gillespie said. “A lot of people say it’s such a lazy thing… That’s in no way the case, it’s very, very hard and difficult to make it through the daily struggles of being a homeless person.”
That struggle he said begins when a homeless individual wakes up in the morning. They don’t have any help from family, friends or the community to combat possible substance abuse or mental health issues.
“It's taken 30 years for me to find the right direction, guidance, leadership, mentorship and love,” Gillespie said. “To support me to help me break all the chains that have held me down for all these years.”
Individuals wanting to donate socks or clothes are encouraged to stop by Gillespie’s tent between Nov. 26 and 29 at Halter Transportation Services, located at 624 S. Sixth St.
On Saturday there will be multiple speakers, including Community Missions Executive Director Krista Kiger, Christie Amos and Gillespie will share some of his own stories. The evening will finish up with caroling led by Dana Stewart.
Gillespie plans to not eat during his stay outdoors. He will have a nurse check his vitals on Sunday to see if there have been any negative effects to his health over the course of 72 hours.
Gillespie regularly walks the streets in town in an attempt to meet individuals who are living outdoors. For a time he was employed at Community Missions as a street outreach worker.
Earlier this month, Gillespie spearheaded an effort to make November homeless awareness month.
“I’m just very proud, and I’d like to thank the city for recognizing the fact that, you know, we need to keep working towards ending homelessness in St. Joseph,” Gillespie said.