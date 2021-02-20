One man was killed and a sheriff's deputy was injured Friday evening after an assault inside a law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 east of Chillicothe, Missouri.
A Livingston County sheriff's deputy fired at least one round after a man grabbed the deputy's microphone and began striking him with it, according to a release from Sheriff Steve Cox. The altercation occurred in the front seat of the vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy was taken to Hedrick Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Details on his condition were not available Saturday.
In the release, Cox said a deputy was called to a one-vehicle accident at about 6:30 p.m. and found a vehicle unoccupied on Highway 36. Cox said the man then approached the deputy and made statements that raised concerns about possible mental health problems. Cox also said the man tried to give the deputy drugs and personal items.
Cox said the the deputy became comfortable enough in trying to help the man that both were later seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle and talking. "Suddenly the male became violent, seized the microphone from the deputy and continued aggressively attacking the deputy inside the patrol vehicle," Cox said in the release.
Authorities have not released the identity of the deputy or the man who was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct an investigation.