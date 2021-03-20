A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Friday evening at Elizabeth and Sherman Streets.
The victim was a 28-year-old male. He was transported to Mosaic Life Center, where he was pronounced dead, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Casey Guyer said Saturday.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday when a motorcycle northbound on Sherman crashed with an SUV headed west on Elizabeth Street.
The SUV driver, a 35-year-old male, declined medical transport.
The bike was heavily damaged, and the SUV had moderate damage to its front corner, Guyer said. Both vehicles were towed.
The accident's cause remains under investigation and neither identity has been released.
