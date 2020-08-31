A Humboldt, Nebraska, man was killed in a wreck that occurred in Brown County,Kansas, late Saturday night.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 75 Highway about four miles south of Fairview shortly before 10:45 p.m.
According to the KHP report, Lana Bachman of Centralia was southbound when her pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound mini-van driven by Glenn Aston, 66.
Aston, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bachman, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka with what the patrol described as serious injuries.