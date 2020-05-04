St. Joseph Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left one man injured.
Around 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Olive St. on a report of multiple shots fired. Once they arrived, police found a man in his 30s who had apparently been shot in the leg. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
No one is currently in custody at this time, and police didn't have any suspect information. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-4877.