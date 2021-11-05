A man is in critical condition at Mosaic Life Care after a shooting around 4:45 p.m. Friday on Union Street near 23rd Street.
The location of his wound was unknown, but life-saving measures were started as soon as first responders arrived, St. Joseph Police Commander Eric Protzman said.
Police have a male suspect in custody.
It was believed that the two men, both in their 20s or early 30s, knew each other and the incident was not random, Protzman said.
"We're trying to determine what relationship they had and why this occurred," he said.
The case remains under investigation.
