After more than seven hours of deliberations, a Buchanan County jury found Eric Dewane Busey guilty of unlawful use of a weapon Thursday in a case that involved shots fired and a chase.
Busey, 39, was charged after it was reported he became involved in a high-speed chase when approaching two individuals at Woods Mini Mart located on Frederick Avenue shortly after midnight on May 1, 2019. When the two men attempted to leave, Busey chased after them and witnesses testified hearing four or more gunshots fired from the vehicle Busey was driving.
Police officers were dispatched to the area of North 11th and Highly streets after multiple calls were received concerning shots fired. Officers found spent shell casings in that area.
Busey testified on his own behalf during the trial stating he had no idea shots were going to be fired from his vehicle before they actually were. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson argued Busey didn’t stop chasing the victims after the gunfire began and only stopped chasing them when the other passengers in his vehicle told him to stop.
Busey originally told a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department that a passenger in the vehicle had fired the gun because it was new and he was trying it out.
Sentencing on the case is set for 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April, 2, in front of Judge Patrick Robb.