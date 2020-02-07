Though they sat on opposite sides of the courtroom, the families of Clifford York and Brandon Cox showed compassion for each other as they waited to learn what would happen to Cox, who was convicted in December of murdering York.
Following several days of testimony, Cox was convicted of first-degree murder, a crime which carries a punishment of only life without parole or the death penalty, and armed criminal action.
On Friday afternoon, Judge Patrick Robb gave Cox the expected sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the murder, and 30 years for his armed criminal action conviction.
Before the judge made his decision, he was able to hear from both families.
York's sister gave a statement to the court, telling Robb how hard it was for her family to be without the man who was shot and killed on Oct. 10, 2018.
"It's like a black plague looming over your entire family," the woman said.
She said she had watched her brother struggle with addiction, failing time and time again, but held out hope that he would be able to have a good life. She said that hope was killed the day Brandon Cox shot her brother and left his body in a backyard.
"I hope you use your sentence to truly find remorse in your heart," the woman said. She told Cox's family that she would be praying for them, since his decision to shoot her brother had hurt his own family as well.
Cox's cousin expressed similar feelings to York's family when she gave her statement.
"Form my family to yours, I truly express our deepest condolences," the woman said. "Two families were ripped apart that day."
Cox's cousin said the young man also struggled with an addiction and that this was a mistake he'd have to life with for the rest of his life.
Robb disagreed that drugs were to blame for the murder.
"This is not an addiction problem," Robb said. "This is a person who doesn't have a sense of right or wrong."
The judge told Cox he hoped the long sentence would give him enough time to seek redemption.