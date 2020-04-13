A man has been sentenced in Buchanan County to 15 years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon.
The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office announced the sentencing of Eric Busey occurred electronically due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Busey, having waived his right to be physically present in the courtroom, attended court through videoconference from the jail," the release said.
A review of CaseNet records shows Busey has a criminal record in Buchanan County dating back to 1997.
The charge Busey was sentenced for on Monday dates back to May of 2019. Busey was charged after it was reported he became involved in a high-speed chase when approaching two individuals at Woods Mini Mart located on Frederick Avenue shortly after midnight on May 1. When the two men attempted to leave, Busey chased after them and witnesses testified hearing four or more gunshots fired from the vehicle Busey was driving.
He was convicted by a jury this February.
Busey is ineligible for parole because he's a persistent felony offender, according to the news release from the prosecutor's office.