A St. Joseph man was found guilty by a Buchanan County jury on Wednesday afternoon for running over a woman last July.
Allen McCarthy Sr. was charged with first degree assault after he ran over his ex-girlfriend Michole Stanford on July 15, 2019.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 12 jurors saw video from a neighbor that captured the incident on Evaline Street. The video depicted Stanford being run over by McCarthy in a Jeep, though whether or not the man purposely ran her over was the question the jury had to answer.
McCarthy’s lawyer, Angela Tatro, argued that her client was trying to leave a dispute between himself and Stanford in which she was hitting his vehicle with a 3-foot piece of rebar. McCarthy himself testified that he thought Stanford would hit him if she got close enough to the cab of the Jeep.
McCarthy testified that he accidentally hit Stanford and came back to check on her.
“I would not put my hands on Michole,” McCarthy testified. “I love Micki.”
In her closing argument, Tatro asked that the jury not find her client innocent of any crime, but find him guilty of fourth-degree assault rather than first-degree assault.
“He’s not denying he did it; he’s never denied it,” Tatro told the jury. “He’s denying he purposefully hit her.”
Prosecutor Robert Reinhardt refuted the idea that the incident was accidental, pointing to the video in which McCarthy appeared to make a sharp turn in Stanford’s direction.
Reinhardt acknowledged Stanford’s part in the dispute that preceded the incident, but told the jury this did not justify her being run over.
“Miss Stanford is not a saint,” Reinhardt said. “But even sinners don’t deserve to be run over and have their leg shattered.”
In the end, the jury chose a verdict somewhere in between, finding McCarthy guilty of second-degree assault.