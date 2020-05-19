A Northwest Missouri man is facing 19 felony counts for child pornography, sex trafficking of a child and statutory sodomy, court documents obtained by News-Press NOW show.
A four-page probable cause statement filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Patrick Sublette laid out the allegations against Jay Guhlke, 34, of Polo.
“During an interview, Guhlke admitted he uses BitTorrent software to download files showing child pornography at his place of employment in Daviess County and at his home in Caldwell County,” Sublette wrote in the statement. “He also admitted to having sexual contact with at least three children while he was an adult.”
The probable cause statement lists nine video files found on Guhlke’s computer and hard drives. They are explicit in nature, and the statement includes a brief description for each file.
“This video file is approximately four minutes in length,” Sublette wrote about one file. “This video shows a female child who appears to be about 7 years old with an adult male.”
In addition to the pornographic material, Sublette wrote that Guhlke had physical contact with minors beginning in 2011.
“Guhlke admitted that in the past seven years, at his home near Polo, he had sexual contact with a female child who was 10 years old,” Sublette wrote.
Guhlke admitted to filming himself assaulting the children, according to Sublette. Guhlke also recorded a minor nude in a bathroom at his home in Dixon, Missouri, Sublette wrote in the probable cause statement.
“(A witness) stated Guhlke touched her multiple times and recorded a number of these acts,” Sublette wrote in a court filing. “(The witness) said Guhlke got to the point where he would force (the witness) to let him touch (the witness) in exchange for her getting to do something; such as when (the witness) wanted to watch television.”
A search of online court records shows Guhlke was previously charged with possession of child pornography and other felonies in 2019. A trial on those charges is scheduled for October in Daviess County. The additional felony charges appear to stem from the same investigation, according to court records.
Guhlke is detained at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail, according to the jail’s website.