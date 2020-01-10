A St. Joseph man will be facing a jury come Tuesday for allegedly running over a woman with a Jeep at least two times.
Allen McCarthy faces a charge of first-degree assault for allegedly running over his romantic partner during an argument. According to the probable cause statement, McCarthy got into his Jeep, ran over the woman, and then backed over her.
During a pretrial conference on Friday morning, Judge Patrick Robb ruled that surveillance video showing the alleged assault could be shown to the jury during the trial and that the defense could present background information that suggested a volatile relationship between McCarthy and his alleged victim, who was acting aggressively during the argument.
McCarthy’s lawyer also requested that lesser charges of assault be available to the jury to consider, based on the idea of sudden passion contributing to the alleged assault rather than a planned attack. Judge Robb spoke with the attorneys privately about what lesser charged would be presented.
The trial is set to begin on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to continue until Wednesday.