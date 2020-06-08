A St. Joseph man continued to send and receive child pornography on his cell phone even after law enforcement questioned him, according to court documents obtained by News-Press NOW.
Paul Campbell, 42, is facing a felony charge for possessing more than 20 child pornography pictures or one video, or for possessing child pornography for a second time.
"He (Campbell) provided numerous emails (to law enforcement)," Stephen Mendoza, a member of the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, wrote in a probable cause statement. "All (of) those emails were attached to the CyberTips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children."
Campbell initially was contacted by law enforcement on July 31, 2019, but he wasn't charged until June 1 of this year, according to court documents. Campbell's phone was seized, apparently during the initial contact, which consisted of a "knock and talk."
"The (forensic) report showed approximately 65 child pornography and exploitative videos and approximately 61 child pornography and exploitative pictures," Mendoza wrote. "One of the videos on the phone appears to be a (very young) child."
Mendoza said that Campbell continued to receive explicit images of minors, including an instance that involved a teenager. Mendoza also said that he believes Campbell is a danger to the community.
"He (Campbell) has admitted to sending videos to underage children," Mendoza said. "He also has access to children who are the approximate age range of some of the children in the images and videos."
Campbell was arrested on June 2, according to online court records. His bail has been set at $10,000, and he cannot have any contact with minor children, according to the text of the warrant.
Campbell's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Thursday, June 11. Online court records indicate Campbell has not retained an attorney.
Joe Lysaght, a Buchanan County Sheriff's deputy, told News-Press NOW that Campbell remained in custody at the Buchanan County Jail Monday.