A 62-year old Stanberry man died in a crash three miles east of Stanberry on U.S. Highway 136, according to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports.
Jay McGlothlin was traveling east on U.S. 136 when the vehicle in front of him attempted to turn north on Missouri Route RF as McGlothlin tied to pass the vehicle. The motorcycle hit the driver's side cab causing McGlothlin to overturn and come to rest on the intersection, the report said.
McGlothlin was pronounced dead on arrival of Gentry County Sheriff's Department and was transported to Roberson Funeral Home by the Gentry County Coroner.