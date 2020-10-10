A 26 year old Grandview man Darwin Chavez Cardoza died in a crash on I-35 in Daviess County early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports Chavez Cardoza was driving a pedestrian walking southbound from an illegally parked Nissan Morano when a Peterbilt semi- truck when he struck the unmanned Morano and then struck Cardoza. The truck was traveling south on I-35 and went off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Chavez Cardoza was prounnounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner.